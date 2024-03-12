Holders Chelsea visit Man Utd while Spurs host Leicester in Women’s FA Cup semis

Holders Chelsea have been drawn to play at Manchester United in the Women’s FA Cup semi-finals and Tottenham will face Leicester at home.

Emma Hayes’ side take on United in a repeat of last season’s final, which the Blues won 1-0 to lift the trophy for a third consecutive year.

Spurs, who beat Manchester City on penalties in Sunday’s quarter-final, and Leicester, 2-0 winners at Liverpool in their last-eight clash on Saturday, have both reached the last four for the first time.

The semi-finals will take place over the weekend April 13-14, with the final to be held at Wembley on May 12.

This season’s semi-final winners will each receive £160,000, with the losers collecting £40,000.