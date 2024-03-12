Dajaune Brown goal sees Gateshead edge out Dagenham & Redbridge By Press Association March 12 2024, 9:53pm March 12 2024, 9:53pm Share Dajaune Brown goal sees Gateshead edge out Dagenham & Redbridge Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/sport/4920149/dajaune-brown-goal-sees-gateshead-edge-out-dagenham-redbridge/ Copy Link Dajaune Brown’s late goal saw Gateshead edge out Dagenham & Redbridge 1-0 to boost their National League play-off push (Jane Barlow/PA) Dajaune Brown’s late goal saw Gateshead edge out Dagenham & Redbridge 1-0 to boost their National League play-off push. Brown turned in Ben Worman’s cross from close range to win it in the 76th minute. It was harsh on Dagenham, who had been on top prior to the goal as James Montgomery kept Gateshead in the match. The goalkeeper denied Josh Rees one-on-one in the 69th minute and then made a fine stop to keep out Dion Pereira’s shot moments before Brown struck at the other end.