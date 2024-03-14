Ben White becomes latest Arsenal player to commit long-term future at the club

Ben White has signed a new contract at Arsenal as the defender admits it is “unbelievable” to have found his home at the Emirates Stadium.

The 26-year-old has agreed a new four-year deal, with the option for a further 12 months in north London, the PA news agency understands.

White has been a vital part of Mikel Arteta’s side as they sit top of the Premier League and prepare for a first Champions League quarter-final appearance in 14 years.

Benjamin White, as told by his team-mates ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2O3pcUJu70 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) March 14, 2024

He featured in every Premier League game last season as Arsenal were pipped at the post by treble-winners Manchester City but has further impressed in his role at right-back this campaign.

Having come through the ranks at Brighton, White spent three seasons out on loan – with Newport, Peterborough and Leeds, respectively, as he gradually made his way up the leagues.

He then spent a solitary season in the Brighton first-team before impressing Arsenal enough that the Gunners forked out £50million to sign him in the summer of 2021.

Asked if Arsenal now feels like home, White replied: “I have been on loan three times, I have been places for a year.

“I think this is the first time I’ve actually settled and known I am not going anywhere in the summer. Being here is unbelievable and I’d love to stay (for more years).”

White has earned four senior England caps since his move to Arsenal, but has not been part of Gareth Southgate’s plans since an early departure from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

At club level, though, he is the latest in a growing list of Arteta’s key men to commit their futures to the Spaniard’s project.

He follows in the footsteps of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard, who extended their deals last year, while Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabriel Martinelli, Reiss Nelson and William Saliba have also signed new contracts in the past 18 months.

“I think when those sort of players are getting signed (to new deals), it shows there is a real ambition about the club and it is something I am loving being a part of,” White added.

“I think if you do look at their ages, it’s going to get better. Day to day it is shown how important this club is and how important it is to do the little things right and get the results that we need.”

Mikel Arteta, right, is delighted that the defender has signed a new deal (Adam Davy/PA)

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta told the club’s official website: “It’s great news that Ben is committing his future to the club.

“Ben is a key player for us, a top professional with a winning mentality, and one of the guys who leads by example every day.

“Ben’s ability, determination and positive attitude are so important, but he is also a great character and human being.

“We all look forward to continue working with Ben in the coming years.”