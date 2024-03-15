Mauricio Pochettino eyes Wembley return and a good night’s sleep for his players

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mauricio Pochettino eyes Wembley return and a good night’s sleep for his players

By Press Association
Mauricio Pochettino revealed some Chelsea players had a sleepless night before their Carabao Cup final defeat (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Mauricio Pochettino revealed some Chelsea players had a sleepless night before their Carabao Cup final defeat (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Mauricio Pochettino revealed “some Chelsea players did not sleep” before their Carabao Cup final defeat to Liverpool in February.

The Blues boss said the high expectations of the occasion impacted individuals in the squad prior to their late 1-0 defeat to Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Pochettino believes the experience of playing at Wembley will help prevent a repeat of such problems if his team advance into the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Speaking ahead of Saturday’s quarter-final clash with Leicester, Pochettino said: “The expectations can be so high and low and the mood (of the players) depends on the day.

“For us to beat Leicester will be massive for us because there is a possibility for this team to play at Wembley again.

“Some players did not sleep the day before the (Carabao Cup) final and that is about experience in these situations and it has to be better.

“For us to challenge in the final and play in Europe through the FA Cup will be massive.

“We learned through experience and with the pain (of defeat) we learn more.”

Cole Palmer’s standout performance in the Blues’ 3-2 victory over Newcastle on Monday took his Premier League goal tally for the season to 11.

Palmer’s long-range strike in the second half helped earn him a place in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for upcoming friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

Pochettino lauded the “special” 21-year-old after an impressive debut season in west London since his reported £42.5million move from Manchester City in the summer.

“I saw Gareth (Southgate) and we talked (about Palmer) a few days ago,” he added.

“I think it’s not a surprise that he’s showing a great personality and character in the way he adapted so quick to a new club.

“To deal with a new job like Chelsea is what makes him special.

Cole Palmer file photo
Cole Palmer has been named in England’s squad for the forthcoming matches against Brazil and Belgium (PA)

“The most important thing is how he deals with the pressure. We have some other good players but sometimes they can struggle.”

Leicester manager Enzo Maresca, whose side sit top of the Sky Bet Championship, has prospered his first season in management since he left Pep Guardiola’s backroom staff at City last year.

Pochettino talked up the Italian manager’s impact at the King Power Stadium.

The Argentinian added: “He’s doing a fantastic job so congratulations to him and now it’s a tougher moment because in the last period you need to be solid and confirm all what you’re doing.”