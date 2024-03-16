Charlton held by Fleetwood as Alfie May reaches 25-goal mark

Alfie May’s 25th goal of the season was not enough for Charlton as Fleetwood hit back late to earn a 1-1 draw in League One.

May scored from the penalty spot but substitute Ryan Graydon rescued a point for the hosts with six minutes left, rounding keeper Harry Isted before tucking home from a tight angle.

The Cod Army started brilliantly with Xavier Simons denied by a super save from Isted. Jayden Stockley also headed inches wide, still with less than 10 minutes played.

The hosts continued to press, Brendan Wiredu and Gavin Kilkenny also going close.

The Addicks’ first decent chance came after 36 minutes when Macaulay Gillesphey drilled narrowly over the top.

The visitors went ahead in first-half added time when May tucked home a penalty after he had been felled by Shaun Rooney.

Fleetwood went close soon after the restart when Bosun Lawal saw a well-struck shot saved by Isted. Wiredu also headed wide from Phoenix Patterson’s cross.

At the other end Thierry Small’s effort was saved by Jay Lynch, before Graydon went on to salvage a point for the hosts with time running out.