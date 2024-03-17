Gregor Townsend eyes consistency to make Scotland genuine Six Nations contenders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Gregor Townsend eyes consistency to make Scotland genuine Six Nations contenders

By Press Association
Gregor Townsend’s Scotland finished fourth in the Guinness Six Nations (Brian Lawless/PA)
Gregor Townsend’s Scotland finished fourth in the Guinness Six Nations (Brian Lawless/PA)

Gregor Townsend insisted Scotland have proved they are capable of being genuine Guinness Six Nations title contenders as he reflected on what might have been following a frustrating bottom half finish.

The Scots showed plenty of promise during an inconsistent campaign but slipped to fourth place in the final standings after being denied a first Triple Crown in 34 years by Saturday’s 17-13 loss to champions Ireland.

Defeat in Dublin was a third from five championship fixtures following a controversial round-two reverse to France and last weekend’s shock loss away to Italy.

Head coach Townsend, who faced questions about his future after a chastening experience in Rome, is adamant his side are making progress.

“We were in contention over the last couple of weeks, which hasn’t been the case before in championships,” said the 50-year-old, who masterminded wins over Wales and England.

“We would have been more in contention if we’d been awarded that try against France, so I think the evidence is there.

“We’re still searching, like any team, to back up performances.

Scotland suffered a 10th successive defeat against Ireland
Scotland suffered a 10th successive defeat against Ireland (Brian Lawless/PA)

“It is difficult during the Six Nations, every team has found that. And in particular this Six Nations with the competition and the quality of the teams we were up against, if you don’t get your performance spot on then you’re going to be really challenged to win that game.

“We have to be at our very best every time we play.”

Scotland have not won the championship since winning the final Five Nations in 1999.

Huw Jones’ late try offered hope of ending on a high but it proved to be a consolation as Ireland held on to retain their crown.

Co-captain Finn Russell, who kicked eight points at the Aviva Stadium, spoke of mental frailties undermining his country’s development following the largely positive performance.

While head coach Townsend hailed Scotland’s tenacious defensive display as their best in years, he concurred with the assessment of his influential fly-half.

“Yeah, I agree with him, it happens in every sport,” he said.

“The mental side is the same as the strategy, the same as the skill side, the physical side.

Scotland boss Gregor Townsend, right, agreed with comments made by fly-half Finn Russell
Scotland boss Gregor Townsend, right, agreed with comments made by fly-half Finn Russell (Liam McBurney/PA)

“Teams will have moments that go against them – every team in this championship will have had it – and it could be focus, it could be how quickly you reset.

“We’ve had chances to win all our games. The three games we lost were all within a score – that’s even more disappointing for us.

“We felt we should have won against France. We underperformed against Italy but we performed well (against Ireland) and we performed well in the two victories.

“Two wins is not what we set out to do or what we believe this team are capable of achieving.”