Harvey Elliott: FA Cup exit can leave Liverpool ‘fresh’ for other competitions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Harvey Elliott: FA Cup exit can leave Liverpool ‘fresh’ for other competitions

By Press Association
Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott believes an FA Cup exit affords them more recovery time for their Premier League and European challenges (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott believes an FA Cup exit affords them more recovery time for their Premier League and European challenges (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott believes their challenge for the Premier League and in Europe will benefit from a disappointing FA Cup exit to Manchester United as it will free up space in the calendar.

The 20-year-old tried to put a positive spin on their chaotic 4-3 extra-time quarter-final defeat at Old Trafford by suggesting it will allow them extra days for recovery.

Manager Jurgen Klopp admitted in the aftermath of defeat it was the first time he had seen his players struggle physically as they played their 46th game of a season which has at least another 12 fixtures and potentially more if they get past Atalanta in the Europa League’s last eight.

The cup exit equates to, at most, only two fewer games but it does mean their league match at Fulham scheduled for April 20 will not be shunted into midweek, especially as the club still have a Merseyside derby at Goodison Park to fit in.

“Now we can focus on other things, it frees up a few weeks for us,” said Elliott, who came off the bench to put Liverpool 3-2 up in extra time.

“Not as many games any more so the lads can be fresh and we can recover properly and focus on the rest of the season.”

The defeat was only Liverpool’s third in domestic competition this season, and of the two they lost in Europe one was a dead rubber against Union Saint-Gilloise.

However, while it was a blow, especially losing to their arch-rivals, Elliott insists the players will not allow it to put a dent in their ambitions for the rest of the season.

“Our confidence is always there, it isn’t going to affect us at all,” he added.

“Yeah, we’re going to be annoyed that we didn’t win but we’re going away with internationals now, so we can forget about it and come back after the break fresh again ready to crack down and fight for the rest of the season.

“Confidence-wise it’s not going to do anything to us because we had the game in our hands, had many chances but just didn’t put them away.

“It’s always going to be there and we just need to keep going as a team.”

Klopp has seen enough of his squad, especially some of their comebacks this season to snatch late victories, to be confident they will not allow the setback to derail them when they return at home to Brighton on March 31.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp applauds fans
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has no doubts about his squad’s mental capacity to bound back (Martin Rickett/PA)

“We’ve played football for ages and you lose games – if that always leads to a mental state or situation where you need help… it’s just a normal thing,” he said.

“We all fail on a daily basis, maybe without even recognising it – we just get along with it.

“I got the question already (about) what kind of reaction I expect now. Nothing, they go to their countries and I hope they come back and have nothing (injury-wise) and then we think about Brighton when they come back.

“In general the team is in an outstanding situation in the moment. That we got through all of these different, difficult situations is absolutely exceptional.”