Scottish Professional Football League to look into Dundee v Rangers postponement

The Scottish Professional Football League is to investigate the reasons why Dundee’s home game against Rangers on Sunday was postponed.

Gers boss Philippe Clement was unhappy that the cinch Premiership fixture, which was to be televised live on Sky Sports, was postponed around 90 minutes before kick-off.

There was an initial 9.15am pitch inspection by local referee Craig Fordyce ahead of the scheduled noon kick-off and, following another inspection by match referee Don Robertson at 10.15am, the game was called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

An SPFL spokesperson said: “The postponement of any match is disappointing given the impact it has on supporters.

“This was particularly disappointing given the fact it was a live Sky Sports match and the proximity of the match to the split.

“The SPFL will be investigating the circumstances surrounding this postponement.”

Clement said afterwards: “This will be the only pitch in all the leagues in Scotland where a game was postponed. That tells me that it has nothing to do with the weather.

“Yes, it rained, but it rained all over Scotland and there were pitches in other lower leagues where they could play football.”

“The only consideration for me was the safety of the players,” said Robertson.

“When I inspected the pitch there, it was quite clear that it wasn’t in a

playable condition.

“The ball wasn’t bouncing, and there were a couple of areas of concern in front of the dugout and in the top penalty area.

“The ground staff have done a lot of work to be fair to them, but the ball is not bouncing at all in some of those areas, it wasn’t rolling, the conditions

underfoot were dangerous for the players. So, it’s quite a simple decision after that.”

The Ibrox club released a statement after the postponement was confirmed which read: “Rangers, on behalf of our supporters, are extremely disappointed and angered with the late call-off of today’s match with Dundee.”

Rangers go into the international break one point behind leaders Celtic with a game in hand.

A new date for the game against Dundee is yet to be confirmed.