Football rumours: Raheem Sterling committed to helping Chelsea win silverware

By Press Association
Raheem Sterling wants to stay at Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)
Raheem Sterling wants to stay at Chelsea (Nick Potts/PA)

Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling will give Saudi Arabian clubs the cold shoulder this summer, the Evening Standard reports, with the 29-year-old England international – who was booed  by Blues fans at the weekend – set on helping the Stamford Bridge club get their hands on silverware next season.

Jadon Sancho is on loan at Borussia Dortmund from Manchester United (Martin Meissner/AP)

Borussia Dortmund would be keen to bring on-loan winger Jadon Sancho back to the club on a permanent basis, but only if Manchester United are willing to accept half the £73million they bought the England international for in 2021, the Mirror reports.

Chelsea striker Cole Palmer, 21, is to be rewarded with a new and improved contract after an impressive start to life at Stamford Bridge following his summer move from Manchester City, says Football Insider.

Joshua Kimmich: Bayern Munich are open to selling the Germany midfielder, however he is only interested in joining Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Real Madrid or Barcelona, writes Florian Plettenberg.

Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich (left) has been linked with a move away from Germany (John Walton/PA)

Eddie Nketiah: Wolves are in the hunt to sign the England striker, 24, who may leave Arsenal in the summer, reports Teamtalk.