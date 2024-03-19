Football rumours: Raheem Sterling committed to helping Chelsea win silverware

What the papers say

Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling will give Saudi Arabian clubs the cold shoulder this summer, the Evening Standard reports, with the 29-year-old England international – who was booed by Blues fans at the weekend – set on helping the Stamford Bridge club get their hands on silverware next season.

Jadon Sancho is on loan at Borussia Dortmund from Manchester United (Martin Meissner/AP)

Borussia Dortmund would be keen to bring on-loan winger Jadon Sancho back to the club on a permanent basis, but only if Manchester United are willing to accept half the £73million they bought the England international for in 2021, the Mirror reports.

Chelsea striker Cole Palmer, 21, is to be rewarded with a new and improved contract after an impressive start to life at Stamford Bridge following his summer move from Manchester City, says Football Insider.

Social media round-up

🚨🇵🇹 Bruno Fernandes on João Neves linked with Man United move: “I don’t know if United rumours are true, but I know he is ready for that big jump”. “He is an excellent player, he’s with the National team… that’s also why the big clubs are after him”, told @sporttvportugal. pic.twitter.com/2sxrsxH9BJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 18, 2024

🚨 Manchester United and Liverpool are set to do battle over Borussia Dortmund forward Donyell Malen. (Source: @MailSport ) pic.twitter.com/lCH26rkzUx — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) March 18, 2024

Players to watch

Joshua Kimmich: Bayern Munich are open to selling the Germany midfielder, however he is only interested in joining Manchester City, Arsenal, Liverpool, Real Madrid or Barcelona, writes Florian Plettenberg.

Bayern Munich’s Joshua Kimmich (left) has been linked with a move away from Germany (John Walton/PA)

Eddie Nketiah: Wolves are in the hunt to sign the England striker, 24, who may leave Arsenal in the summer, reports Teamtalk.