Manchester City’s Erling Haaland limps out of training while on duty with Norway

Erling Haaland has limped out of training while on international duty with Norway.

The Manchester City forward was filmed coming off the training pitch with an apparent knock just 12 days before his club’s Premier League clash against title rivals Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland appeared to be holding part of his leg.

Erling Haaland has limped out Norway's training session 12 days before Manchester City's Premier League clash with Arsenal ⬇️ 📹 TV2 pic.twitter.com/tylA7oXjxL — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 19, 2024

Norway are set to face Czech Republic in a friendly on Friday before hosting Slovakia next week.

Haaland, who has scored 18 goals in the Premier League this season, is leading the race to retain his golden boot.

The PA news agency has sought an injury update on the 23-year-old from the Norwegian Football Federation.