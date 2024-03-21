Owen Farrell tipped to go into coaching once playing career comes to an end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Owen Farrell tipped to go into coaching once playing career comes to an end

By Press Association
Owen Farrell will join French club Racing 92 in the summer (Adam Davy/PA)
Owen Farrell will join French club Racing 92 in the summer (Adam Davy/PA)

Owen Farrell possesses the drive to one day resume his England career and could remain in rugby for the rest of his life, according to Saracens boss Mark McCall.

Long-serving England captain Farrell will become ineligible for international selection under Rugby Football Union rules when he joins French club Racing 92 on a two-year contract in the summer.

After sitting out the Guinness Six Nations to prioritise his mental health, the 32-year-old is set to return to competitive action on Saturday in the Gallagher Premiership clash with London rivals Harlequins.

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall, pictured, has coached Owen Farrell since he was a teenager
Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall, pictured, has coached Owen Farrell since he was a teenager (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Saracens director of rugby McCall believes Farrell is capable of remaining at the top level for the foreseeable future, including eventually adding to the 112 caps he was won for his country.

“There are very few players who can and I think he is one of them,” said McCall.

“But you have got to have the drive to do that, you’ve got to have the competitive spirit to do that – I think he has that.

“He can keep going for as long as that drive and competitive spirit is there.”

Fly-half Farrell has spent his entire career with Saracens and is poised to make his 250th appearance for the club in this weekend’s derby against Quins at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“Regardless of what happens over the next 10 weeks, his legacy is firmly established here,” said McCall, who joined Sarries in 2009 when Farrell was still a teenager.

“He’s done everything and achieved everything here.

“And to go and explore the opportunity that he is in France and experience something different with his family, I think is a great thing to do at this stage of his career.

Owen Farrell has not played for England since helping secure last year's third place finish at the Rugby World Cup in France
Owen Farrell has not played for England since helping secure last year’s third place finish at the Rugby World Cup in France (David Davies/PA)

“I can’t imagine Owen Farrell not being in rugby for the rest of his life, to be honest.

“Given the rugby IQ that he has, the motivational ability that he has, the brilliant communicator that he is, the good person that he is, you could see him stepping into coaching very readily and we hope in time that might be here.”

Farrell opted to step out of the limelight after last year’s Rugby World Cup in France following intense scrutiny.

“The break was important for him,” said McCall. “He’s had a personally very difficult time.

Saracens fans were keen for Owen Farrell to remain with the club
Saracens fans were keen for Owen Farrell to remain with the club (Joe Giddens/PA)

“Maybe it’s him being brave enough to talk about it, which is not easy to do for most people, certainly not somebody like Owen.

“I think at least it’s maybe changed the dial a small bit.

“When people talk about England now, it’s never as bad as people are saying and it’s never as good as some people are saying. It’s somewhere in the middle but no one ever reports it that way.

“I think Owen’s bravery in telling people how he felt was a good thing.

Owen Farrell has spent his entire career with Saracens
Owen Farrell has spent his entire career with Saracens (Clive Gee/PA)

“We almost forbade him from coming (into training) because he needed some respite and needed to go and do some things with his family, some things that were not rugby related. He is now free to throw himself into the rest of the season.”

McCall revealed Saracens have identified a replacement for Farrell and expects an official announcement in the coming weeks.

“It has been a fascinating project trying to find the right person,” he said.

“We wanted to look for someone that we believed had the potential and the personality to be part of this team for a while. We think we have found the right person.”