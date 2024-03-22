Football rumours: Erik ten Hag safe at Manchester United until end of season

What the papers say

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag‘s job is safe for the rest of the season, claims the Guardian, with the embattled manager understood to have impressed new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe during his early stages at the club.

Manager Erik ten Hag (Richard Sellers/PA)

Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners has told the Italian club he wants to leave this summer, with the Metro reporting he has been linked with Liverpool.

The Telegraph writes that 28-year-old RB Leipzig forward Timo Werner is keen to turn his loan to Tottenham into a permanent move, which may only cost Spurs £15million or less.

Social media round-up

Man Utd need to be shrewd in the transfer market this summer… And there is one upgrade Jim Ratcliffe can target that would harm Arsenal and Man City in the process 👀https://t.co/kQVNKm5KY9 — Football Transfers (@Transfersdotcom) March 21, 2024

🔵🔴 Barça president Laporta: "I'd really, really, really like Xavi to change his mind and stay as Barça manager". "I won't put pressure on Xavi. It depends on him, he's aware of my desire for him to stay here. We will see at the end of the season", told Mundo Deportivo. pic.twitter.com/XWCo6VtxsO — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 22, 2024

Players to watch

Mason Greenwood: Spanish club Getafe’s hopes of signing the English forward for another loan are set to be dashed, with the Sun reporting that Manchester United want a permanent deal.

Mason Greenwood (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Joao Gomes: Manchester United are targeting the Wolves midfielder to replace Casemiro, says The Mirror.

Rodrygo: Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United are all keen on Brazil forward Rodrygo, and Real Madrid are open to offers north of £85m, says Sport.