York boost survival hopes by beating Bromley

York beat Bromley 2-0 (Catherine Ivill/PA) York boosted their bid to beat the drop from the National League with a 2-0 win at high-flying Bromley. The opening goal came in the 32nd minute when Marvin Armstrong prodded the ball home amid a goalmouth scramble. Substitute Kido Taylor-Hart almost equalised from the edge of the area but his fierce shot was was saved by Lewis Thomas. York wrapped up the points through Dipo Akinyemi's long-range effort with nine minutes remaining.