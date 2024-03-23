If Wales give Robert Lewandowski a sniff at goal he will take it – Harry Wilson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
If Wales give Robert Lewandowski a sniff at goal he will take it – Harry Wilson

By Press Association
Harry Wilson (right) is wary of the threat posed by Robert Lewandowski (left) (PA Images)
Harry Wilson (right) is wary of the threat posed by Robert Lewandowski (left) (PA Images)

Harry Wilson admits Robert Lewandowski’s hunger for goals represents the biggest threat to Wales reaching Euro 2024.

Wales host Poland in a Euro 2024 play-off final at the Cardiff City Stadium on Tuesday with a place in Germany this summer at stake.

Only one place separates the two nations in the FIFA world rankings – Wales are 29th, Poland 30th – but the visitors possess one of football’s greatest-ever goalscorers in their ranks.

Wales v Finland – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Play Off – Cardiff City Stadium
Harry Wilson shoots wide during the Euro 2024 play-off victory over Finland on Thursday (David Davies/PA)

Lewandowski has scored 82 goals for Poland and the 35-year-old Barcelona striker is the fourth overall men’s international goalscorer in Europe behind Romelu Lukaku (83), Ferenc Puskas (84) and Cristiano Ronaldo (128).

“Everyone knows how dangerous he is,” said Fulham forward Wilson.

“His hunger to score goals is the biggest thing about him and he’s scored everywhere he’s been in his career.

“He might not be getting younger, but if we give him half a sniff at goal he’s going to take it.

“We need to make sure we stop him and don’t give him space or chances.

Poland v Argentina – FIFA World Cup 2022 – Group C – Stadium 974
Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski is Poland’s record goalscorer with 82 (Martin Rickett/PA)

“If we do that we’re confident with the quality in our dressing room going the other way that we can really hurt them.”

Lewandowski failed to score as Poland booked their final place by thrashing Estonia 5-1 in Warsaw on Thursday, with Wilson saying: “I’m not sure if that’s a good thing ahead of our game.”

Wales also coasted to an emphatic 4-1 semi-final victory over Finland, with Wilson showing the form that Fulham fans have become accustomed to at Craven Cottage.

“I feel I have moved to the next level,” said Wilson. “The move to Fulham two-and-a-half years ago now was a big one for me.

“I’d been on a lot of loans from Liverpool. Although my dream as a young lad was to make it into Liverpool’s first team and play regularly, I knew that wasn’t going to be the case.

“When I was 18, 19 and 20, I was trying to get into the team but they had, arguably, the best front three in the world (Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane).

“So all the loans I went on really helped me to grow as a player and learn the game. It got to a stage in my life where I wanted to get settled from a personal side of things as well.

“So when the Fulham move came up, I spoke to Marco Silva and I feel it’s been the perfect move.”

Wilson celebrated his 27th birthday on Friday and is now among the senior players in Rob Page’s squad, having won his 50th cap last October.

“A lot of the boys are still really young,” said Wilson, who is aiming to play at a third major tournament after Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup.

“Ethan (Ampadu) is still only 23 and has 50 caps. That shows the experience we’ve got.

“Big Wayne (Hennessey), Ben Davies and Wardy (Danny Ward) have all been to three major tournaments already.

“They’ve been there and done it so they know what these big games are like. They are always helping the younger boys.”