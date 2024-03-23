Paul Warne voices frustration as Derby’s promotion charge halted at Northampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Paul Warne voices frustration as Derby’s promotion charge halted at Northampton

By Press Association
Paul Warne’s Derby suffered a narrow loss at Northampton (Joe Giddens/PA)
Paul Warne's Derby suffered a narrow loss at Northampton (Joe Giddens/PA)

Derby boss Paul Warne was frustrated by his side’s narrow 1-0 League One defeat to Northampton on Saturday.

The Rams saw their promotion charge hit a major stumbling block at Sixfields where Sam Hoskins scored the only goal of the game.

Derby also had defender Sonny Bradley sent off for a straight red card in second-half stoppage-time.

“It’s obviously frustrating and disappointing,” admitted Warne. “I didn’t think we were amazing but I still felt we created enough chances to win the game.

“We had a bit of control in the first half, not a lot, but the goal we conceded was farcical and credit to Northampton, I congratulate them for the win.

“The chance they took was harder than the chances we missed and sometimes it’s determined on that and you need those moments to go your way but they didn’t today.

“We got more and more frustrated in the second half. There were a lot of stoppages and a lot of lying down and we just didn’t look very cohesive, that’s the honest truth.

“Northampton literally got every player behind the ball apart from one but we played too slow at times and we moved the ball side to side with no purpose.

“We should have moved it quicker but I felt like we wasted the first half and then in the second half, we’re always chasing it.

“We lost Nathaniel (Mendez-Laing) to injury, he’s done his hammy (hamstring), which is horrific news and Sonny’s been sent off at the end so as bad days go, it’s right up there.”

Northampton manager Jon Brady dedicated the win to the club’s chief executive James Whiting, who is currently recovering from illness in hospital.

“I’m so proud of the boys for that performance,” said Brady. “We’ve been through some tough moments recently but that win today was for James Whiting and we send him our best wishes.

“We’re a close-knit club and I’ve just texted him saying that one was for him today.

“We needed one or two blocks on the line and yes, they missed a good chance in the first half but we’ve scored a magnificent goal, a great cross and a brilliant finish – and we’ve also hit the post and we were also denied a stonewall penalty.

“Considering what’s happened with the players we have out and what people have said about us, that we’re on holiday, it’s one of our best wins of the season.

“You saw the commitment the players showed today, they worked so hard and it’s a really, really good performance.

“To beat Derby County with 10 players out is remarkable and everyone to a man was absolutely brilliant.”