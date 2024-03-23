Beautiful day – emotional Sven-Goran Eriksson savours fulfilling Liverpool dream

An emotional Sven-Goran Eriksson described the experience as “absolutely beautiful” after his long-held dream of managing Liverpool was fulfilled at Saturday’s charity match at a packed Anfield.

The 76-year-old former England boss, who in January revealed he had been diagnosed with terminal cancer, grew up a Liverpool supporter and being in charge of the team was something he had always wanted to do.

That became reality as Eriksson, alongside former Reds stars Ian Rush, John Barnes and John Aldridge, oversaw a side that beat Ajax 4-2 in a LFC Foundation ‘Legends’ game.

An emotional Sven-Goran Eriksson made a ‘memory for life’ by being part of today's charity match ❤️ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 23, 2024

The Swede admitted he had shed tears both just before the match, when he received a standing ovation from the crowd as he walked out on to the pitch, before taking in You’ll Never Walk Alone with the players and coaching teams, and after it when they walked around the pitch to more applause.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Eriksson said: “That will be a huge memory in life. Absolutely beautiful.

“To sit on the bench for Liverpool, that’s been my dream my whole life. Now it happened, and it was a beautiful day in all meanings.

Liverpool Legends manager Sven-Goran Eriksson on the touchline at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)

“The crowd, the game, the players, everything, fantastic, and thank you to Liverpool for giving me this opportunity, to invite me for such an important game – it’s not points but the importance of the game is incredible.

“It was full of emotions, tears coming. It’s been my dream club all my life – even when I had England, I also supported Liverpool, but I couldn’t say it at that time.

“It’s a good finish, to finish with Liverpool, it can’t be much better than that.”