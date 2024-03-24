Connor Roberts hopes ‘power of the tash’ helps fire Wales to Euro 2024

Connor Roberts hopes the “power of the tash” can help Wales to Euro 2024 play-off glory against Poland.

Roberts has embarked on long unbeaten Championship runs at Burnley and Leeds over the last two seasons after putting his razor away and growing a moustache.

The 28-year-old wing-back is now determined to avoid a close shave on the international stage and show off his new look in Germany this summer as Wales host Poland on Tuesday for a place at Euro 2024.

“It’s just a little bit of a joke,” Roberts said of his facial addition.

“My wife (Georgina) last year, she was like ‘Why don’t you grow it?’ so I did and then we went on an unbeaten run at Burnley.

“I’ve done the same thing this year and keep asking her if I should shave it off. But she likes it so I’m leaving it there as she’s the boss.

“I think it’s played about 25 Championship games and never lost, so I hope that continues in the Championship and maybe it gives us a bit of luck on Tuesday.

“It’s the power of the tache, isn’t it?”

Roberts won the Championship title at Vincent Kompany’s Burnley last season but found Premier League game time this term difficult to come by.

So he headed out to Leeds on loan in January with the hope of creating more special memories for club and country.

“When I think of my personal journey, I’ve always looked for those moments,” said Roberts, who scored in a 2-0 win against Turkey at the last European Championship.

“Again, this season, moving clubs was to achieve a moment, another promotion, hopefully. That is at the forefront of my mind.

“For Wales I’ve been lucky enough to be a part of big games – Hungary a few years ago, Ukraine. Life, football is about moments and Tuesday is another moment.

The greatest night of my life 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿❤️ pic.twitter.com/zsGV4p57ZT — Connor Roberts (@ConnorRobs) June 16, 2021

“When all is said and done, if we can look back and say it’s another qualification for another major tournament – the third one for most of us and even more for others – it will be something you can be very proud of when our football is finished.”

Wales will be greeted by another capacity Cardiff City Stadium crowd as the Dragons – 4-1 play-off semi-final winners against Finland on Thursday – attempt to qualify for a third successive European Championship.

It would also be a fourth major tournament out of five after Wales reached the 2022 World Cup by negotiating the play-off route with wins over Austria and Ukraine.

Roberts said: “Whenever I play for Wales, I never really feel tired.

Connor Roberts (left) celebrates alongside Gareth Bale after Wales’ World Cup play-off final victory over Ukraine in June 2022 (David Davies/PA)

“I always really just want to run more, want to do more for the team, do more for my country, for myself and make people proud.

“I’m sure that goes for every single player who gets to play for Wales.

“We’re not the biggest footballing nation, we’re not the best players in the world.

“But we all want to be here, we all want to do well and I think that that has shown in recent games. Hopefully, it shows again on Tuesday night.”