James Maddison wants opportunity to show what he can do for England

James Maddison is eager to have an opportunity to show Gareth Southgate what he can do in an England shirt – but insists he is old enough now to not sulk when he does not start.

The Tottenham playmaker will be hopeful of a place in Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad when it is announced in May, having made an eye-catching cameo appearance in the 2-2 draw with Belgium on Tuesday.

After sitting out the loss to Brazil, Maddison came on to tee up Jude Bellingham for the last-gasp equaliser against the Red Devils.

It was Maddison’s sixth England cap, but he has never completed a full 90 minutes for the senior side.

2 exciting games at Wembley! Looking forward to seeing the boys again 🥰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/YHWsjQrTfc — James Maddison (@Madders10) March 14, 2024

Asked if he was happy to be able to make an impact, the former Leicester player said: “Yes, but we’ve got 26 players who are capable of that.

“There is big competition, a lot of quality in the squad. You have to make sure when you are called upon, you have to go and do the business.

“I don’t lack the confidence and belief in myself to do that, but you still have to go and do it, you have to produce. I just want that opportunity, I want that time on the pitch, because I know what I’m capable of.

“It’s not the be-all and end-all that I got an assist. I know the quality that I have and possess and that can help this team, most definitely. You’ve also got to show it and you have also got to have the opportunity to show it.

“I didn’t feature in the first game, which was disappointing because I wanted to play in a big game at Wembley.

“I came on (against Belgium) and made an impact. I’m showing him (Southgate) what I’m capable of and I just want to show more of that.”

Maddison explained how he had watched from the bench against Belgium, seeing the spaces in which he felt he could operate.

While he is plotting and planning, though, he also admits to being frustrated at not being on the pitch.

“Grumpy. Very, very, very grumpy is the first thing I’d say,” he replied when asked what he is like sat on the bench.

“But once you accept the fact you’re on the bench. I’m experienced now, I’m 27. On the odd occasion when I was younger, I’d be sulking, I’d be moody, probably not go about it the right way as a teenage James Maddison.

“Now I’m older, I just assess the game and see where I can have an impact. I noticed here there was a lot of space between the lines.

“Their midfield started really strong but it looked like they tired – it’s a big pitch, Wembley – and I knew I’d be able to have an impact. So I studied the little pockets, I got on and managed to make it work.”

There is fierce competition for a place in England’s Euro 2024 squad and the self-confident Maddison is now targeting a good end to the campaign with Spurs to aid his cause.

“I don’t feel any pressure. Once you’re away from here you can only play well for your club,” he said.

“I’ve been in the squad for 18 months now. I feel really at home. I have got a great relationship with all the staff and the players.”

It hasn’t sunk in… I’m going to The World Cup😭 Dreams really do come true😢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆 pic.twitter.com/DeKTECv3XT — James Maddison (@Madders10) November 10, 2022

Making it to Germany would give Maddison a chance to play in a major tournament after a niggling knee injury saw him miss England’s 2022 World Cup campaign despite being part of the squad in Qatar.

“That was a very difficult time, what people don’t see behind the curtain,” he said.

“I had an injury that I just couldn’t shake off. I got myself back training after the group stages but I wasn’t really right.

“I was so disappointed, because going to a major tournament with your country is the pinnacle and you want to impact. I’m hungry to get there now.”