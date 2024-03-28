Football rumours: Arsenal draw up 10-man shortlist in quest for striker

What the papers say

Arsenal’s quest to find a new striker has been whittled down to a 10-man shortlist, according to the Daily Mirror. Among those being watched by the Gunners are RB Leipzig’s Slovenian Benjamin Sesko, 20, Sporting’s Viktor Gyokeres, 25, and his fellow Sweden international Alexander Isak, 24, at Newcastle.

Netherlands’ Xavi Simons and Republic of Ireland’s Josh Cullen (PA)

Another Arsenal target may be out of reach, reports the Daily Express. They have been tracking Dutch winger Xavi Simons, 20, but his parent club Paris St-Germain are keen to give him game time after a loan spell at RB Leipzig.

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz, 27, is still hopeful of a move to Spain. The Daily Mail reports on the Colombia international’s father saying he remains keen on a move to one of La Liga’s top clubs.

Manchester United have strengthening their defence as their main summer priority, according to The Daily Telegraph. Everton’s Jarrad Branthwaite, 21, is high on their list of targets.

Social media round-up

🚨🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Samuel Iling-Junior could be on the move in the summer as clubs in Italy and England are showing serious interest in the winger. Iling-Junior, out of contract in June 2025 and currently not in active talks to sign new deal despite good relationship with Juve. pic.twitter.com/heC0NKEZHF — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 27, 2024

✍️ Man Utd are ready to offload Donny van de Beek this summer 👀 The Red Devils have set a 'dirt cheap' £8.57million asking price for the midfielderhttps://t.co/HIsYOtGmkJ pic.twitter.com/JngkZQ9HHZ — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) March 27, 2024

Players to watch

Brazil’s Bruno Guimaraes (Mike Egerton/PA)

Bruno Guimaraes: Spanish outlet Fichajes says Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is “obsessed” by the Newcastle midfielder, 26, who would cost around £85million.

Lucas Paqueta: West Ham expect Manchester City to make another bid for the Brazil midfielder, 26, according to Football Insider.