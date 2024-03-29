I will stay at Bayer Leverkusen – Xabi Alonso rules out summer move to Liverpool

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
I will stay at Bayer Leverkusen – Xabi Alonso rules out summer move to Liverpool

By Press Association
Xabi Alonso is sticking with Bayer Leverkusen (Tom Weller/AP)
Xabi Alonso has announced he will remain as manager of Bayer Leverkusen next season, effectively ending Liverpool’s hopes of appointing him as Jurgen Klopp’s successor.

The former midfielder has guided the Bundesliga side to a 10-point lead at the top of the table with eight games to play, in a so-far unbeaten season in all competitions as they also target Europa League and DFB-Pokal glory.

It had been hoped at Anfield that the 42-year-old, who played 210 games for the Reds between 2004 and 2009 and won the Champions League during his first campaign, could be persuaded to take over from Klopp when he steps down in the summer.

However, those plans have been scuppered by Alonso’s decision to stay and build on what looks to be a first-ever title for the BayArena side.

“I’m in the right place here,” he said at his Friday press conference to preview the weekend clash with Hoffenheim. “I’ll stay with Bayer.

“My job is not over here. Putting everything together, I’ve taken this important decision. I am convinced it’s the right one.

“This is my first full season as a manager. I still have a lot of things to prove and to experience. Right now, I have situation where I feel really stable and happy.

“We’re in a situation we have to enjoy. There are still two months to go, it’s going to be really intense and demanding, but enjoyable, hopefully. We’ll go full gas for the big goals we have ahead of us. Let’s see how far we can go, but our wish is clear.”

There is a chance that Leverkusen and Liverpool could meet in what would be Klopp’s final game in charge, the Europa League final in Dublin on May 22, having been kept on opposite sides of the draw for the quarter and semi-finals.

Leverkusen face West Ham in the last eight while Klopp’s side take on Serie A outfit Atalanta.

When asked about Alonso’s decision at his own Friday press conference, Klopp said: “One part I can speak about is that he’s a young manager at a club where he’s doing really well.

“The club are doing an incredible job there. Leverkusen have a good team, probably will keep their team together, I think that’s possible this year as well, it’s not all years like that. So I understand that he wants to do that. And for the other stuff (the links to Liverpool), there’s nothing I have to say about that.”

Jurgen Klopp
Jurgen Klopp is leaving Liverpool in the summer (Peter Byrne/PA)

The development forces Liverpool to consider alternative candidates to succeed the German, who has won the Premier League and Champions League during his near nine seasons in charge.

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim and Brighton’s Roberto De Zerbi are the two names most strongly linked with the job.

Alonso had been courted by another of his former clubs, Bayern Munich, who are in search of a manager with Thomas Tuchel due to step down at the end of the season.

Real Madrid, with whom he won two LaLiga titles and the Champions League after leaving Anfield, had also reportedly been interested.