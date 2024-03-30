Falkirk celebrate title triumph with thumping win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Falkirk celebrate title triumph with thumping win

By Press Association
Falkirk were crowned Scottish League One champions (Bradley Collyer/PA).
Falkirk celebrated being crowned cinch League One champions in style with a 7-1 thumping of Montrose.

Falkirk had sealed the title before they even kicked off as closest rivals Hamilton were held to a goalless draw by Queen of the South.

Hamilton needed a win to keep the pressure on the leaders but failed to take all three points at New Douglas Park, where Jamie Barjonas was shown a red card.

Falkirk then dazzled in the late kick-off, with Ross MacIver and Aidan Nesbitt both scoring twice as Ethan Ross and Alfredo Agyeman also got in on the act.

Ryan Shanley netted the seventh in the 76th minute, Kane Hester with Montrose’s sole reply.

Alloa drew 1-1 with Annan as Bobby Wales struck first for the hosts before Tommy Muir equalised in the 40th minute.

Cove Rangers enjoyed a 4-2 victory over Stirling.

Rumarn Burrell equalised after Kieran Offord’s earlier effort and two own-goals from Jordan McGregor helped Cove claim the points.

Alfie Bavidge scored a brace as Kelty Hearts sealed a 3-1 win at home to Edinburgh City.

In League Two, leaders Stenhousemuir were made to wait to secure the title after a goalless draw away at Dumbarton.

Peter Pawlett netted a hat-trick to help second-placed Peterhead pick up a 4-1 win over Clyde and keep alive their slim hopes of overhauling Stenny, whose lead at the top was cut to 13 points.

Marc McNulty’s penalty gave Spartans a 1-0 home win over Forfar in a game where Stuart Morrison was shown a red card for the visitors, while goals from Alan Trouten and James Lyon helped East Fife to a 2-0 win against Elgin.

Stranraer and Bonnyrigg Rose drew 1-1 as Deryn Lang cancelled out Neil Martyniuk’s penalty.