Max Wright bags birthday brace to fire Halifax to victory at Kidderminster

Birthday boy Max Wright celebrated in style as he fired Halifax into the National League play-off places with both goals in a 2-0 victory at struggling Kidderminster.

Town striker Rob Harker found himself in on goal with 15 minutes gone but shot over and Luke Summerfield went wide from distance with the visitors making the early running.

Charlie Weston flashed a 26th-minute effort wide and Amari Morgan-Smith stabbed just off target as the home side responded.

Weston fired across goal within six minutes of the restart at a blustery Aggborough but it was the Shaymen who took the lead with 25 minutes remaining when Wright chipped over goalkeeper Christian Dibble.

The 26-year-old’s birthday took a further turn for the better with a minute remaining when he doubled his tally to wrap up the win.