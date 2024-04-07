Kevin De Bruyne certain he and Phil Foden could flourish alongside each other

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kevin De Bruyne certain he and Phil Foden could flourish alongside each other

By Press Association
Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne celebrates against Crystal Palace (Adam Davy/PA).
Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne celebrates against Crystal Palace (Adam Davy/PA).

Kevin De Bruyne insists there is no reason why he and Phil Foden cannot play alongside each other.

Three days after he watched from the bench as Foden’s hat-trick inspired Manchester City to victory over Aston Villa, the Belgian took centre stage by racking up his 100th goal for the club with a double in their 4-2 win at Crystal Palace.

This time it was Foden, enjoying arguably the best season of his career, who was among the substitutes but De Bruyne believes it does not have to be a case of one or the other.

“Phil has been amazing this season so he deserves it, it keeps me on my toes to give me that little push,” he said on the City website.

“It’s possible (to play together in midfield with Foden). When I started with David Silva, nobody thought it would be possible but we managed it in a way.

“David was the older player and I was younger and the runner, now it’s going to be a bit vice versa. I don’t see why not. I don’t think we’ve done it that much. If I can do it with Julian (Alvarez), who is more of a striker, then I can also do it with Phil.

“I just try to be more of an example with the way I am on the pitch. I’m not the person who will tell them how to live their life as that is a personal thing. I try to give my best from day one.

“I’ve been with Phil for about seven years now so I don’t feel he’s a youngster anymore. He’s an established superstar in our team, he’s been here that long. He’s just amazing.”

Phil Foden celebrates one of his three goals against Aston Villa
Phil Foden celebrates one of his three goals against Aston Villa (Martin Rickett/PA).

Saturday’s victory at Selhurst Park ensured City kept up the pressure in their three-way battle for the Premier League title with Arsenal and Liverpool.

And De Bruyne, who is bidding for a fourth straight league title with City, is in no mood to let up.

“The only thing we can do is play as good as possible and get as many points as we can,” he said.

“We have another game on Tuesday (against Real Madrid in the Champions League). We need to have a little rest and then get ready for that one.

“I’m not bored of winning the league. If we were bored, we wouldn’t push like (Saturday). We’ll see.”