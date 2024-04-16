Delighted it’s finally happening – Katie Taylor relishing Amanda Serrano rematch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Delighted it’s finally happening – Katie Taylor relishing Amanda Serrano rematch

By Press Association
The rematch between Katie Taylor, left, and Amanda Serrano will take place in Dallas (Adam Davy/PA)
Katie Taylor is relishing “the rematch the world has waited to see” after it was announced she will defend her status as undisputed world light-welterweight champion against Amanda Serrano on July 20.

The rivals made history as the first female fighters to headline at New York’s famed Madison Square Garden two years ago, with Taylor prevailing by split decision in an all-action lightweight contest.

A return bout will take place at 140lbs as the co-main event to Jake Paul v Mike Tyson at Dallas’ AT&T Stadium being broadcast by Netflix, which has more than 260million paid memberships globally.

It is set to be the third live sports event shown by the streaming giant following a celebrity golf event last November and a tennis exhibition between Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal in March.

“This is the rematch the world has wanted to see and I’m delighted that it’s finally happening,” the 37-year-old Taylor said.

“The first fight in New York was obviously an epic occasion and it more than lived up to the billing, and I’m sure the rematch will be no different.”

Taylor captured the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO light-welterweight titles in November by outpointing Chantelle Cameron, who handed the Irish fighter her first professional defeat six months earlier.

Serrano, who has won world titles in seven weight divisions, stepped back down to featherweight after losing to Taylor and has won all four fights since then.

She was the undisputed world champion at the 126lbs weight limit but elected to vacate her WBC crown to fight 12 three-minute rounds – the men’s championship standard – against Danila Ramos last year.

But the Puerto Rican, who has 46 wins – 30 inside the distance – two defeats and one draw in her decorated professional career, will drop back down to 10 two-minute rounds to face Taylor (23-1, 6KOs).

“I promised my fans they would see this rematch after we made history at MSG,” the 35-year-old Serrano said.

Katie Taylor became undisputed world light-welterweight champion in November (Liam McBurney/PA)
“It feels like a dream come true to know that Katie and I are finally making it happen on the biggest stage possible to show the world what elite women’s boxing is all about.

“While my focus continues to be on giving women the choice to fight with the same rules as men, I’ve always said that this is the one fight I’d go back to 10×2 for, if that’s what Katie wanted.

“I’m coming for her belts, she wants 10×2, so that’s what we will do. I believe I won our first fight, but I didn’t get the decision, so this time I’m not leaving it to the judges.”