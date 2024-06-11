Andy Robertson trains with Scotland team-mates as Ryan Jack sits out session

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Andy Robertson trains with Scotland team-mates as Ryan Jack sits out session

By Press Association
Left to right, Scotland’s Lawrence Shankland, Scott McKenna, Ryan Porteous, Billy Gilmour, Andrew Robertson and Stuart Armstrong during a training session at Stadion am Groben (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Skipper Andy Robertson was among the Scotland squad training in Garmisch-Partenkirchen ahead of their Euro 2024 opener against Germany while midfielder Ryan Jack missed out.

The Liverpool left-back went off early in the first training session at Stadion am Groben on Monday, although assistant John Carver said later that it was a precautionary measure only.

Striker Lawrence Shankland did not complete the session on Monday either but was again among the pack and midfielder Kenny McLean joined the group after sitting out the opening day.

Midfielder Stuart Armstrong, who trained away from the squad when he returned to training on Monday after recovering from a muscle problem, was back with his team-mates, who all appeared to be in good spirits, with Jack the only absentee.

Scotland take on the host country in Munich on Friday with games against Switzerland and Hungary to follow.