Long serving Aberdeen director Gordon Buchan retiring from Dons board

Gordon Buchan, Aberdeen’s longest‐standing director, is retiring from the board.

Buchan, a lawyer and former partner of Paull & Williamsons, now Burness Paull, joined the Dons board in 1992 and made the decision to step down at the end of the season.

The lifelong Dons fan said: “This was not an easy decision to make but the time is right for me to retire.

“It has been a privilege to have had this role at the club that means so much to me and so many others.

“With this privilege comes a strong sense of responsibility to the club and its fans. It’s been a long journey, rewarding in many ways but also challenging and demanding – but AFC has been fortunate, throughout my time at the club, to have had great people at all levels who have repeatedly gone the extra mile, recognising how important it is that the club performs well in all respects and continues to play its unique role within the community.

“While there must always be a focus on success on the pitch, I firmly believe that we must also preserve and foster the special relationships that exist between the club, its fans and the wider community – and I think that with the Trust and the club working closely together, we now have an impact that is more extensive and of greater benefit to the community than ever before.

“I’m confident that the teams of people at the club and the Trust, with their collective ability, enthusiasm and commitment, will ensure that both continue to prosper, and I wish them every success.”

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has paid tribute to Buchan.

He said: “Gordon has been an outstanding servant to the club. His wise counsel, dedication and passion for AFC over such a long period of time are admirable and while he will be missed at board level, I know he will continue to be an ambassador for the club and certainly no stranger to Pittodrie.

“On a personal level, I’d like to thank Gordon for his support over the last four years, during which we’ve implemented a forward‐thinking strategy both on and off the field, including closer ties with the AFC Community Trust, opened our new training facilities and, of course, tackled the financial and public health challenges caused by the pandemic.

“We will be organising a fitting tribute to honour Gordon’s long service to the club. In the meantime, everyone at the club wishes him all the very best for a long and happy retirement.”