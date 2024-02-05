Vodafone grows UK customers but Germany hit by price rises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Vodafone grows UK customers but Germany hit by price rises

By Press Association
Vodafone has revealed an increase in UK sales after the group won more mobile and broadband customers (Paul Faith/PA)
Vodafone has revealed an increase in UK sales after the group won more mobile and broadband customers, as it prepares to complete a merger with rival Three UK by the end of the year.

The global telecoms group is also seeking to strike a deal for its Italian division.

The company said UK service revenue increased by 5.2% in the last three months of the year, compared with the same period a year before.

Service revenue means the income it makes from its telecoms services – the majority of the business.

It said it gained thousands more contracted customers during the quarter for its mobile network, including 26,000 for its spin-off digital brand Voxi, and also grew its broadband customer base.

Across the global business, total revenues grew by 4.2% year on year on an organic basis – the firm’s preferred sales measure. But reported sales dipped by 2.3%.

It was a less positive picture for Vodafone’s biggest market, Germany, where service revenue crept up by just 0.3%.

The firm said this slow rise was partly due to it telling another one million broadband and TV customers it was increasing prices, which led to more people switching providers.

Vodafone is planning to merge its UK business with Three UK, a move which will lead to about 11,000 job losses over three years. Last year it revealed around 2,700 job cuts were completed over the six months to September.

The proposed merger of the networks is set to be formally investigated by the UK’s competition regulator over concerns it could substantially reduce options for mobile customers.

Vodafone says the move will give customers more choice and value, and drive more competition in the market.

The firm has also been looking to free up cash and improve its financial performance by selling off parts of the business, including its Spanish arm.

Chief executive Margherita Della Valle said Vodafone is in “active discussions” in Italy over a possible deal.

She said: “We maintained good service revenue momentum in the third quarter across both Europe and Africa, supported by a further acceleration of Vodafone Business, with our cloud and Internet of Things services growing over 20%.

“Our announced transactions in the UK and Spain are progressing well, and we are in active discussions in Italy.

“We’ve also begun strategic partnerships with Microsoft and Accenture to fast-track our transformation.”