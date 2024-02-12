Biggest drop in average two-year fixed mortgage rate on the market since 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Biggest drop in average two-year fixed mortgage rate on the market since 2022

By Press Association
The average two-year fixed mortgage rate on the market recorded its biggest month-on-month fall since December 2022 in February, according to Moneyfacts (Joe Giddens/PA)
The average two-year fixed mortgage rate on the market recorded its biggest month-on-month fall since December 2022 in February, according to a financial information website.

Across all deposit sizes, the average two-year fixed-rate mortgage had a rate of 5.56% at the start of February 2024, down from 5.93% at the start of January this year.

The 0.37 percentage point fall was the biggest monthly decrease recorded by Moneyfacts since December 2022.

Five-year fixed mortgage rates edged down from 5.55% to 5.18% on average, comparing the start of January 2024 with the start of February this year.

Rachel Springall, a finance expert at Moneyfacts, said: “Borrowers searching for a new mortgage deal may be delighted to know fixed mortgage rates continued their downward trend, with the average two-year fixed rate dropping by its biggest margin since December 2022.

“Those borrowers who have waited patiently in recent months to re-finance, or indeed are preparing for when their mortgage deal expires, would be wise to review rates, as lenders are closely monitoring the volatile swap rate market, which tends to influence fixed-rate pricing.

“There have been big expectations for fixed rates to fall further, and whether now is the right time to refinance will come down to an individual’s circumstances.

“Lenders are in constant review of their ranges, and it is likely rates will fluctuate in the coming weeks due to the noises surrounding future rate expectations.”

Some borrowers may be sitting on their lender’s standard variable rate (SVR), while they decide what to do.

According to Moneyfacts, the average SVR at the start of February was 8.17%.

Ms Springall added: “The average two- and five-year fixed rates are much lower than the average SVR. Seeking advice from an independent broker is wise to work out if an individual could save a decent sum on their monthly repayments by changing their mortgage deal.”

Ms Springall said mortgage rates have also fallen in the first-time buyer bracket of the market.

She said: “The average two-year fixed-rate mortgage at 95% loan-to-value (LTV) has dropped below 6% for the first time since May 2023 (sitting at 5.84% at the start of February), much lower than six months ago, when it was just over 7%.

“Product choice has also increased at this LTV bracket.”

– Moneyfacts used data from the first available day of each month for its analysis.

Meanwhile, Nationwide revealed on Monday that the interest rate for some of its mortgages will be increasing this week.

The building society said that its mortgage rates would rise by up to 0.25 percentage points from Tuesday, although some will rise by much less.

First-time buyers and home movers will pay 4.49% interest for a two-year mortgage, while those remortgaging will pay 4.54%.

Nationwide said: “Swap rates, which are a key factor in mortgage pricing, have been rising and as a result we need to increase selected rates to ensure our rates remain sustainable.”