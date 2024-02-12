Sunak says scrapping northern leg of HS2 helps bus services, as he visits depot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak says scrapping northern leg of HS2 helps bus services, as he visits depot

By Press Association
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited a bus depot in Harrogate, North Yorkshire (PA)
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited a bus depot in Harrogate, North Yorkshire (PA)

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said bus services are benefiting from the Government’s decision to scrap the northern leg of HS2, as he visited a depot in Harrogate.

Mr Sunak was speaking as he was shown around the latest electric buses on Monday morning, before speaking to apprentice bus drivers and engineers.

He said: “Every penny from HS2 in the North, almost £20 billion, is going to stay in the North.”

When he announced his decision in October last year to cancel plans to extend HS2 from the West Midlands, Mr Sunak said the Government would “reinvest every single penny, £36 billion, in hundreds of new transport projects”.

The Department for Transport’s Network North plan stated that this involved £19.8 billion for the North, £9.6 billion for the Midlands and £6.5 billion for the rest of England.

PM visit to Harrogate bus depot
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met bus driving apprentices during a visit to Harrogate (Carl Recine/PA)

Mr Sunak went on: “We’re here at a bus depot, which is benefiting from the £2 bus fare that we were able to put in place as a result of the reprioritisation.

“Local road schemes across the North, railway stations being reopened – those are the types of the projects I think people want us to invest in alongside road maintenance, and that’s exactly what we’re doing.”

Mr Sunak said the £2 bus fare cap was a direct result of his decision on HS2.

He said: “Talking to the team here, as a result of that policy, they’ve seen a 15% increase in bus numbers in this area – I’m here in Harrogate, in North Yorkshire.

“That demonstrates that policy is working and the plans we’ve put in place are the right ones.”

The £2 cap on many single bus fares in England was introduced in January 2023.

The cap was due to rise to £2.50 from November last year, but it was kept at £2 as part of Network North.