Jeep Renegade revised for 2024 with new interior

By Press Association
The new Jeep Renegade gets an overhauled interior. (Jeep)
The new Jeep Renegade gets an overhauled interior. (Jeep)

Jeep is introducing an updated version of its compact Renegade SUV, which gets various technology changes for 2024.

First introduced in 2014, the Renegade is now Jeep’s oldest car and is lagging behind many in its segment. To help keep it modern, a range of changes have been made to this compact SUV’s interior.

A far larger 10.1-inch touchscreen is now included, which runs on a new operating system that offers five times quicker processing power. The screen also includes 4G capability to power various online and connected services. Amazon Alexa voice is introduced, while it also comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

A large new touchscreen and digital dial display are fitted to the new Renegade. (Jeep)

Other new pieces of technology fitted to the Renegade include a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a much-improved rear parking camera.

Jeep has revised the Renegade’s trim offerings, with the range starting with the £30,500 Altitude trim. Standard equipment includes full LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels and automatic climate control.

Up next is the Summit trim, which costs from £33,000. It brings new 18-inch alloy wheels, heated front seats and a windscreen wiper de-icer for the colder months. Above this, the Overland trim brings more rugged styling courtesy of off-road bumpers and chunkier tyres, and costs from £38,000.

The Renegade is only sold as a hybrid. (Jeep)

At the top of the range, the Trailhwawk is designed to be as rugged as possible, featuring greater underbody protection and various specific off-road driving modes, and is available from £39,000.

The Renegade is now only available with electrified powertrains, with a choice of a mild-hybrid model and four-wheel-drive plug-in hybrid. The latter is only available on the top-spec Overland and Trailhawk trim levels. The updated Renegade line-up is now available to order.