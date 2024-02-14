Fantasy fiction and ‘phenomenon’ author Sarah J Maas drive sales for Bloomsbury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fantasy fiction and ‘phenomenon’ author Sarah J Maas drive sales for Bloomsbury

By Press Association
Fantasy novels by author Sarah J Maas have helped sales at Bloomsbury Publishing (Bloomsbury/PA)
Readers turning to fantasy fiction and the ‘BookTok’ social media trend has boosted sales for Bloomsbury Publishing, which hailed author Sarah J Maas as a “publishing phenomenon”.

Shares in Bloomsbury surged by a 10th on Wednesday after it said it was expecting profits for the year to be higher than previously thought.

Chief executive Nigel Newton said the demand for fantasy fiction had helped drive an “exceptionally strong” recent sales period for the group.

Sarah J Maas, whose titles have been published by Bloomsbury for more than a decade, was partly responsible for charging its consumer division with the release of House Of Flame And Shadow at the end of January.

The book was a chart-topper in the UK, US, Australia and many markets around the world, and also drove demand for the author’s previous 15 books.

Bloomsbury revealed it has six titles in the pipeline as part of its contract with Maas.

Fantasy books have become extremely popular around the world, Bloomsbury said.

Data from Nielsen Bookscan showed that the fantasy and sci-fi genre has grown by more than 50% in the UK in the last five years.

Mr Newton said: “Sarah J Maas is a publishing phenomenon and we are very fortunate to have signed her up with her first book 13 years ago.

“Her books have a huge audience which continues to grow backed by major Bloomsbury promotional campaigns, driving strong word of mouth recommendation, particularly through TikTok and Instagram channels.”

The Harry Potter publisher said the companion gift book had been a recent bestseller (Bloomsbury/PA)

Social media trends such as ‘BookTok’ on TikTok have helped popularise certain titles with millions of people posting videos using the hashtag.

Bookseller Waterstones’ managing director James Daunt said on Wednesday that social media has “reinforced reading real books” particularly amongst younger people – meaning paper books rather than ebooks.

Meanwhile, Bloomsbury said its revenue and pre-tax profit for the year to the end of February is set to be “significantly higher” than previous expectations, which had already been upgraded.

Analysts had previously forecast sales of £291.4 million and profit of £37.2 million. The group will report its results in May.

The publisher revealed that other recent bestsellers include Ghosts, the companion book to the BBC television series, cookbook Pub Kitchen by chef Tom Kerridge, and the gift book The Harry Potter Wizarding Almanac.