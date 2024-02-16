Call to double maternity pay amid fears mothers are skipping meals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Call to double maternity pay amid fears mothers are skipping meals

By Press Association
A call has been made to double maternity pay (PA)
A call has been made to double maternity pay (PA)

The Government is being urged to double maternity pay so mothers are not forced back to work too early.

Unison and Maternity Action said the statutory weekly amount should be increased to £364.70.

Both organisations voiced concern that some women are cutting short their maternity leave, skipping meals and making other “drastic” choices because they cannot afford to live on the current statutory weekly amount.

Women should receive the equivalent of the national minimum wage of £10.42 an hour, ministers were told.

A recent survey by Maternity Action on behalf of Unison showed that a quarter of women on maternity leave say they have gone without eating – sometimes all day – so they can afford to feed their families.

The survey of 1,400 mothers in the UK who had taken maternity leave found that half said they were buying less-healthy food to save money and more than a third were skipping meals or having smaller portions.

Statutory Maternity Pay is available for up to 39 weeks and is 90% of the mother’s average weekly earnings before tax for the first six weeks and then the lower amount of either £172.48 or 90% of their average weekly earnings for the next 33 weeks.

Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said: “Everyone is feeling the impact of escalating living costs, but it’s hitting new mums particularly hard.

“No mother should have to go without food or skip meals but the failure of maternity pay to keep up with increasing living costs is driving many pregnant workers and new mothers into severe financial hardship.

“The Government is effectively forcing many women to choose between work and family.

“They must raise maternity leave pay to ensure no one is penalised for having a baby.”

Maternity Action director Ros Bragg said: “Mothers shouldn’t be forced to cut short their maternity leave because they can’t make ends meet.

“This is an important time for women to recover from the birth and bond with their baby.

“Women should be reducing their stress levels during pregnancy and their child’s first year, not worrying about how to pay for essentials.

“Stress during pregnancy puts women at increased risk of post-natal depression and other mental health conditions.

“The Government should be supporting pregnant women and new mothers to live healthy lives, not leaving them struggling to keep their house warm and eat a balanced diet.”