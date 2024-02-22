Britishvolt administrators in talks with potential new buyers for factory site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Britishvolt administrators in talks with potential new buyers for factory site

By Press Association
Work on the site near Blyth, Northumberland had started when the company went into administration (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Administrators for collapsed battery factory project Britishvolt have said they are still chasing money from the Australian buyer of the site and are considering other potential deals.

EY said Recharge Industries is still “in default” a year after it agreed to sell the Cambois, Northumberland site where Britishvolt had said it wanted to build a factory.

The administrators said they have “held discussions” with some other potential buyers for the site. It comes as the BBC reported on Thursday that Northumberland Council will set aside money to potentially buy the site

The project never got far, but the promises made by Britishvolt were lofty. It said that it could bring around 8,000 jobs to the region and would supply a gigafactory producing batteries for electric cars – something which will be vital for the future of Britain’s car industry.

The nearly £4 billion plant had been promised around £100 million of Government grants if it could reach certain milestones.

But it collapsed at the start of last year with work not having progressed very far.

After Britishvolt fell into administration EY agreed a deal with Recharge Industries last February which would see the Australian firm buy the Northumberland site for less than £10 million.

But last summer it emerged that Recharge had missed some of the payments on the site.

“The buyer continues to remain in default … and, as such, the joint administrators have held discussions with a number of additional parties who have intimated that they may be interested in acquiring the proposed gigafactory site in Northumberland,” EY said in a document added to Companies House on Thursday.

The administrators said that “negotiations are ongoing” with the potential other suitors.

“We are unable to provide more detailed commentary given the commercial sensitivities surrounding these negotiations,” they said.

On Thursday the BBC reported that Northumberland councillors have voted to approve a £15 million “strategic acquisition fund”, which the broadcaster said could allow the council to take control of the land.

Britishvolt originally bought the site for £4.8 million.