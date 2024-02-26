Wincanton eyed by second possible buyer as bidding war begins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Wincanton eyed by second possible buyer as bidding war begins

By Press Association
Logistics giant Wincanton has revealed it is being eyed by a second potential buyer (Alamy/PA)
Logistics giant Wincanton has revealed it is being eyed by a second potential buyer (Alamy/PA)

Logistics giant Wincanton has revealed it is being eyed by a second potential buyer as it becomes the latest business to become the centre of a bidding war.

Shares in the FTSE All-Share-listed company, which works with brands from Ikea and Primark to Waitrose and Wickes, jumped by more than 10% on Monday following the announcement.

Wincanton said last month that it had agreed to be bought by French shipping specialist CMA CGM, which valued the business at almost £567 million.

On Monday, it raised the offer to value the group at about £605 million, as Wincanton said it had received a potential offer from a competing bidder.

The Wiltshire-based business, which manages elements of its customers’ supply chains and has more than 20,000 staff, did not name the second possible buyer.

It also said there has been no formal proposal, including what the terms or price of an offer might be, but that it would be carefully considered if it is put on the table.

The board of Wincanton has recommended that shareholders accept the improved CMA CGM bid.

Other UK listed companies have drawn attention from potential buyers in recent months.

Electricals giant Currys said it had rejected a takeover bid worth about £700 million from Elliott Advisors, the owner of Waterstones, earlier this month.

At the same time it was being eyed by Chinese retail giant JD.com over a possible deal to buy the business.

Elsewhere, car seller Lookers was taken off the London Stock Exchange in December after being bought by Canadian dealership giant Global Auto Holdings in a deal worth about £500 million.