Fashion giant Shein considers London stock market listing

Chinese fashion giant Shein is considering launching a blockbuster stock market listing in London.

The move would be a major boost for the beleaguered London Stock Exchange after a dearth of new floats and other firms moving their focus towards New York.

The fast fashion firm has reportedly looked towards a UK listing amid concerns over onerous regulations in the US, according to reports from Bloomberg.

However, it is understood no final decision has been made and it could still opt for New York.

But the company is reportedly expecting the US Securities and Exchange Commission could ultimately block an IPO (initial public offering) in the country.

Shein has been contacted for comment.

Sky News also reported that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt met Shein chairman Donald Tang in an effort to persuade the firm to list in London.

Last year, Shein filed initial documents to list in New York, working with advisers from Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley.

AJ Bell head of financial analysis, Danni Hewson, said: “Public listing will put a spotlight on its supply chain and the ethical and environmental issues that surround fast fashion generally.

“The clothing retailer has come under pressure from lawmakers to prove it does not use forced labour in the manufacture of its products.

“It has also been accused of copyright infringement, which presents another risk to investors.”