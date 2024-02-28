Wealth managers St James’s Place sets aside £426m for client refunds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wealth managers St James’s Place sets aside £426m for client refunds

By Press Association
St James’s Place said it has set aside £426 million for potential client refunds (Yui Mok/PA)
Wealth manager St James’s Place said it has set aside £426 million potentially to refund clients who were not provided with the services they should have been.

The business said it had received “accelerating” levels of complaints from customers in the latter part of 2023, and that it is going to review customer records going back to 2018.

St James’s charges for “ongoing advice services” but it is now having to assess whether it actually provided these services to customers over the last six years.

Since 2021, the company has used a new system from Salesforce, which means that it has more evidence to go on to figure out what clients were provided with.

The group added that evidence is “less complete” before 2021.

It set aside £426 million before tax to cover the cost of potential refunds to clients, a move which pushed it into a £4.5 million pre-tax loss in 2023 compared with a £503.9 million profit the year before.

“We saw a marked increase in the number of clients registering complaints linked to the evidencing and delivery of ongoing servicing in the past,” the company said.

“We’ve taken this very seriously and where gaps in record-keeping mean that there is a lack of evidence of the delivery of ongoing servicing, we’ve refunded these charges to clients.

It added: “We recognise that this is a disappointing outcome for everyone.”

“Looking forward, the investment we’ve made into Salesforce means we are confident this is a historic issue.”

Shares in St James’s Place fell by a little under a third after the news.