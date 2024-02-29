London Stock Exchange sees ‘poor year’ for IPOs but expects more in 2024

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
London Stock Exchange sees ‘poor year’ for IPOs but expects more in 2024

By Press Association
London has struggled to attract new listings in the last year (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
The London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) has said that last year was “poor” for company listings, but it is encouraged by the pipeline for this year.

London has struggled to attract new companies over the last year, and several businesses that are listed in the capital have abandoned or downgraded their listing.

These include travel giant Tui, which is ditching its London listing in favour of Frankfurt, Paddy Power owner Flutter, which will likely shift its main listing to New York, and medical company Indivior, which could do the same.

“In our equities business, we continued to work with the industry, regulators and Government on market reform,” LSEG said on Thursday.

“2023 was a poor year globally for IPOs.”

The company said that its equities division had seen an 8.5% drop in revenue to £227 million in 2023.

But chief executive David Schwimmer said there are some green shoots. Earlier this week it was reported that Chinese fast fashion giant Shein is eyeing a potential initial public offering (IPO) in the UK.

“We are also seeing an encouraging IPO pipeline for the London Stock Exchange,” he said.

The group reported that pre-tax profit fell 3.7% to £1.2 billion on total income of £8.4 billion, up 8.2%.

Mr Schwimmer said: “2023 was another strong year for LSEG.

“We continued our track record of broad-based growth, despite an uncertain environment, and delivered on all the targets we set at the time of the Refinitiv acquisition.

“We also significantly improved our products and services, further strengthened our leadership team and made great progress on creating a high-performance culture throughout the organisation.”

Shares had dropped 0.8% on Thursday morning.