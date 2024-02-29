Manchester to host EMAs for first time after 2023 event cancelled

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment TV & Film

Manchester to host EMAs for first time after 2023 event cancelled

By Press Association
Husband and wife Taika Waititi and Rita Ora hosted the last MTV Europe Music Awards in 2022 (Ian West/PA)
Husband and wife Taika Waititi and Rita Ora hosted the last MTV Europe Music Awards in 2022 (Ian West/PA)

Manchester is to host the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) for the first time.

Last November, the awards were cancelled over the “volatility of world events” following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.

The annual ceremony, which celebrates music and artists from across the globe, will be held this year at the new Co-op Live arena on November 10.

MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 – Arrivals – PSD Bank Dome
Taylor Swift at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Germany in 2022 (Ian West/PA)

Bruce Gillmer, president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount and the chief content officer of music at Paramount+, said: “The MTV EMAs is one of the biggest global music celebrations, bringing together local and international artists to create iconic performances for fans around the world.

“With music at the very heart of Manchester’s rich creative heritage, this vibrant city – with the state-of-the-art Co-op Live – will guarantee a supercharged 2024 show.”

The 2023 EMAs were due to be held at the Paris Nord Villepinte on November 5.

Paramount said at the time the decision to axe the ceremony came “out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life” and “given the volatility of world events”.

On the 2024 awards, Manchester City Council leader Bev Craig said: “As a city that is known the world over for our legendary music scene, MTV could not have picked a better place for this year’s EMAs.

“With the expertise, experience and reputation we also have for delivering successful, world-class events, we’re confident Manchester will provide a superb platform for the best MTV EMAs yet, and look forward to welcoming MTV and the global music community to our city for what is set to be an epic celebration of music and artists. Manchester meets MTV – we can’t wait.”

Gary Roden, executive director and general manager of Co-op Live, said the arena is “designed from the ground up to offer, at its core, a truly exceptional live music and fan experience, and we are delighted to be hosting an event which epitomises what our venue stands for”.

MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 – Show – PSD Bank Dome
Ukrainian Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra performed at the last EMAs in 2022 (Ian West/PA)

He added: “We are honoured to become part of the MTV EMAs story, and to cement Manchester’s standing within the global live entertainment industry.”

In 2022, the event was co-hosted by singer Rita Ora and her Oscar-winning writer husband Taika Waititi at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Taylor Swift won four gongs that year while Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy and Ukrainian Eurovision winners Kalush Orchestra performed.