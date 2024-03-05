Mirror owner Reach expects £20m dip in phone-hacking costs after High Court case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mirror owner Reach expects £20m dip in phone-hacking costs after High Court case

By Press Association
Reach Group said that revenue fell last year (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The company behind the Daily Mirror and Daily Express has said it expects to pay out £20.2 million less to the victims of phone hacking due to a December judgment from the High Court.

Reach said that it has decreased the amount in its fund set aside for what it calls “historical legal issues”, which include “phone hacking and unlawful information gathering”.

In December, the High Court ruled that Reach – previously known as the Mirror Group – had widely publicised its admission of wrongdoing in 2014, and that people had several years to come forwards with claims.

Any claims brought against the group after October 31 2020 would therefore need to show they were the result of exceptional circumstances.

Reach said: “In December, the High Court’s judgment on the group’s historical legal issues provided clarity around time limitation.

“This has resulted in a material reduction in the cost of settling outstanding claims and should largely bring an end to future claims.”

Because of this the company has released £20.2 million that it previously set aside for covering the costs of phone-hacking claims.

“We expect the majority, if not all, of the issued claims to be resolved during 2024 and 2025 which is a much shorter timeframe than previously anticipated,” it added.

Reach reported a 5.4% reduction in revenue to £568.6 million in the 53 weeks to the end of December.

During the year the business saw revenue rise 1.6% from selling newspapers, totalling £312.5 million. However the money it got from the adverts printed in those newspapers dropped 12% to £76.6 million.

It came in a year when the business reduced the number of workers it employed by 14% as part of a cost-cutting programme which included cuts in the production volumes of newsprint.

Chief executive Jim Mullen said: “This year we have successfully gained clarity on two significant long-term uncertainties in pension funding and historical legal issues.

“With the end of these issues in sight, we have significantly reduced our obligations and have a clear path forward for the business.

“The success of our strategy also came to the fore this year. Despite the macroeconomic pressures, we have continued to build a stronger digital business with an increasing portion of much higher yielding revenues, reducing our reliance on the open market.

“At the same time, we have expertly managed our print business, maintaining circulation revenues as well as delivering necessary cost and efficiency plans across the group.”