Business & Environment Business

Ofgem raises concerns about net zero costs on lower income households

By Press Association
The regulator has remained concerned over the impact on struggling households (PA)
Ofgem has raised concerns that net zero costs could disproportionately hit lower income customers as it announced it is to examine how to protect households against future price shocks.

The regulator said it remained “very concerned” that struggling households had a limited ability to cope with future price shocks.

At the same time, the high number of consumers who are locked into debt and repayment plans and the high cost of recovering that debt could have serious consequences for the retail energy sector, it warned.

But it also raised the risk of the significant cost of investing in cleaner energy disproportionately hitting the bills of lower income consumers, who were not able to invest in the technology or change their behaviours to cut their costs.

It has announced a call for input “to work out the steps we need to take to guard against the harmful impacts of future price shocks, to ensure that the debt burden doesn’t leave us with an unsustainable situation which will lead to higher bills in the future, and to look at how we can better support consumers now and in the future as the market evolves”.

Ofgem’s director general for markets Tim Jarvis said: “Prices are slowly falling as the energy market stabilises but many people have been struggling to pay their energy bills amid unprecedented levels of debt and the legacy of this risks becoming an enduring problem.

“There have been numerous interventions to support different groups of customers, but a longer term solution requires us to take a step back and see the big picture which is why are launching this call for input on affordability.

“We need to look at energy affordability as a whole – what’s working, what is not and where are the gaps?

“We have taken action already, changing standing charges for prepayment meter customers so they are not charged more than anyone else and toughening up requirements on suppliers to take care of their customers.

“However, the growing level of debt means a longer term approach is needed to ensure we have a stronger market and the right support for struggling consumers to protect them from future price shocks and ensure all consumers benefit from the transition to a new cleaner, more secure energy system.”

The call for input will be open until Monday May 13 2024.