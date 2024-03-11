Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley front first This Morning: We are thrilled to be here

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley front first This Morning: We are thrilled to be here

By Press Association

Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley have said they are “thrilled” to kick off their first show as the new permanent presenters of This Morning.

The duo have taken over from Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, who co-hosted ITV1’s flagship morning programme together for 14 years before they both left in 2023.

Former Good Morning Britain (GMB) presenter Shephard and So You Think You Can Dance host Deeley will helm the ITV show from Monday to Thursday, with Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary presenting on Fridays.

Opening the show, Shephard, 49, said: “Hello, it’s Monday March 11, welcome to a brand new week.”

Deeley, 47, said: “We are so excited to be here … This show has been a huge part of our lives for so long, so to be actually standing here with you, it’s good.”

Shephard agreed, saying: “It is very special, we are thrilled to be here.”

He also thanked those who have sent them messages of support.

Among those was presenting duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly, who worked alongside Deeley on SM:TV Live early on in their career, who provided a “word of warning” to Shephard.

Donnelly said: “Have the best time. You’re going to be amazing, we can’t wait to watch.”

McPartlin added: “A little bit of a word of advice for Ben about Cat, because we’ve worked with Cat, and she might be all sweetness and light but that girl can party, don’t think she can’t.”

Donnelly joked: “Keep the lock on the drinks cabinet.”

Holly Willoughby leaves This Morning
Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Deeley responded to their quips by saying: “Listen, my motto in life – work hard, play hard.”

Former footballer Chris Kamara, who Shephard worked with on ITV game show Ninja Warrior UK, also had some advice to offer to Deeley about her new co-star.

He said: “He’s like a bear with a sore head when West Ham get beat and the rest of the time he is just miserable – only kidding.

“Let me tell you Cat, he was one of the best things to happen to me and I’m sure you will see that, and vice versa, of course.

“Good luck to you both. I think you’re going to smash it.”

Deeley rose to fame as a presenter of Saturday morning ITV children’s programme SM:TV Live alongside McPartlin and Donnelly, and its spin-off music programme CD:UK with Willoughby.

She is also known for hosting ITV’s Stars In Their Eyes, the BBC’s Fame Academy and American competition show So You Think You Can Dance, which she presented for more than a decade.

Shephard is known for fronting the ITV quiz show Tipping Point and previously co-hosting ITV1’s breakfast show GMB.