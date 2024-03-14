Trainline ticket sales surge amid boost from fewer rail strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Trainline ticket sales surge amid boost from fewer rail strikes

By Press Association
Group net ticket sales increased by 22% to £5.3 billion over the year to February 29 (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Trainline has revealed a surge in ticket sales as it was boosted by reduced strike action in the UK and strong demand overseas.

Shares in the company jumped over a tenth in early trading to their highest level since 2022, after it said sales were at the top of market expectations.

The online ticketing platform told investors that group net ticket sales increased by 22% to £5.3 billion over the year to February 29.

Trainline had previously forecast it would see growth of between 17% and 22% for the period.

Group revenues rose by 21% year-on-year to £397 million as a result, it said.

It said UK consumer revenues rose by 21% after the division saw £3.5 billion in ticket sales amid a continued recovery in rail travel following the pandemic.

The boost was also supported by “fewer strikes than in the prior year, which were also less severe in their impact”.

Jody Ford, chief executive of Trainline, said: “We outperformed expectations this year, growing strongly in the UK and across the continent, with international consumer net ticket sales of more than £1 billion.

“Our growth was fastest in Spanish domestic travel, which doubled year on year as we position ourselves as the aggregator of choice.

“Trainline’s market share continues to rise on key routes like Madrid-Barcelona, which is now our third most popular route across all countries, including the UK.

“This reflects liberalisation and emerging carrier competition that is set to transform European rail, driving down prices for customers while increasing choice and value.”