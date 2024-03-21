Southend Airport owner Esken enters administration

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Southend Airport owner Esken enters administration

By Press Association
The deal to secure the future of London Southend Airport is not expected to be impacted by the administration (Nick Ansell/PA)
The deal to secure the future of London Southend Airport is not expected to be impacted by the administration (Nick Ansell/PA)

The company behind Southend Airport and former Eddie Stobart owner Esken has confirmed that it fell into administration on Thursday.

Esken said that administrators from AlixPartners had been appointed after it earlier in the day revealed that a potential restructuring plan was no longer “commercially viable.”

But a deal which secures the future of London Southend Airport is unlikely to be affected by the administration, the business said.

Two weeks ago Esken reached an agreement to hand over the majority stake in the airport to private equity investor Carlyle Global Infrastructure Fund.

The deal was designed to settle the airport’s £193.75 million debt to Carlyle.

At the time, Esken said that it was trying to run a restructuring plan which could take several months.

But on Thursday morning the business revealed that it would abandon this plan and appoint administrators because of concerns about the way that the law works in Guernsey, where Esken is registered.

“Further to the announcement on March 6, the company has concluded (following detailed advice from advisers) that implementation of the proposed restructuring plan in relation to the company has ceased to be commercially viable,” the company said.

It added: “Esken has therefore concluded that there is unacceptable risk associated with the court process to achieve the proposed outcome, which could also take considerable time to execute.

“Therefore, after detailed consideration of the company’s current financial situation, and absent any further viable proposals to deliver a stable solution to the challenges faced by the company, the board has now regrettably concluded that the company should be placed into administration in order to protect the interests of stakeholders.”

It confirmed the appointment of AlixPartners later in the day.

Esken used to be called Stobart Group, and was the business which owned logistics company Eddie Stobart.

But around a decade ago Stobart Group sold a majority stake in Eddie Stobart. Even after that it kept the right to the name Eddie Stobart, which it licensed out to the logistics firm.

Years later it sold the rights to the name to Eddie Stobart, which forced Stobart Group to change its name to Esken.