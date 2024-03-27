Strong demand for spring collection boosts H&M profits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strong demand for spring collection boosts H&M profits

By Press Association
H&M has seen shares jump after a better-than-expected profit for the first quarter (Mike Egerton/PA)
Fashion giant H&M has said it has seen a positive response from shoppers to its spring collection as it posted a rise in profits.

The firm saw shares in Sweden jump on Wednesday after better-than-expected profit for the first quarter.

Daniel Erver, chief executive of H&M, said it has seen signs it is “on the right track” as it seeks to maintain its market share amid the rapid growth of fast fashion rivals such as China’s Shein.

On Wednesday, the company said net sales dipped by 2% for the quarter to February 29, compared with the same period last year. This was a smaller fall than predicted by analysts.

The group said sales were moving in the “right direction”, with an increase of 2% so far in March.

Meanwhile, it said recorded higher-than-expected operating profits of 2.08 billion (£155 million) krona for the quarter, up from 725 million (£54 million) a year earlier.

Mr Erver said: “The quarter’s sales gradually improved during February with well-received Spring collections, which is a positive sign that we are on the right track.

“Our priorities remain firm: to enhance the assortment, always offer the best price, create inspiring experiences in both physical and digital environments, and to strengthen our brands.

“Thanks to the investments being made in tech, the supply chain and sustainability, combined with continued cost control, committed colleagues and a long-term perspective, we see good opportunities for profitable and sustainable growth.”

Robyn Duffy, senior analyst at RSM UK, said: “With new CEO Daniel Erver focused on profitability and improving margin, we’ve seen gains in these areas which should go some way to reassuring investors.

“With aims of reaching a 10% operating margin by the end of the year, this should allow the business to invest in better quality product at a better price, and give H&M a more competitive edge against its rivals.

“H&M will be one to watch for the rest of the year in terms of whether this new strategy will pay off.”