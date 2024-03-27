Journeys on public transport rose 34% in 2022-23, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Journeys on public transport rose 34% in 2022-23, figures show

By Press Association
Transport figures show there was a 34% increase in all public transport journeys in 2022-23 (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Transport figures show there was a 34% increase in all public transport journeys in 2022-23 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Public transport journeys increased by more than a third in 2022-23, figures show.

Some 396 million journeys were made by either bus, rail, air or ferry over the year – an increase of 34% from 294 million journeys in 2021-22, when travel was still impacted by some Covid-19 restrictions.

The figures published by Transport Scotland, however, show travel has yet to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels of 2019, where 497 million journeys were recorded.

The official data, released as part of the Scottish Transport Statistics report, shows 301 million bus journeys were completed in 2022-23, accounting for 76% of all journeys on public transport.

Bus journeys increased by 29% over the year but were still down 17% compared to the last pre-pandemic year.

Rail travel also increased from 2021-22, up 36% to 63.7 million journeys – however it was still 34% lower than the 96 million in 2019-20.

An increase in road traffic was also noted, with a 9% rise in the total distance travelled compared to the previous year – reaching 47.4 billion kilometres in 2022-23.

The number of vehicles registered in Scotland reached 3.1 million in 2022-23 – an all-time high.

Air passengers more than tripled over the year from the previous 12 months to 21.5 million, but the number was still down 26% from 2019.

On-road cycling is estimated to have decreased by 3% in 2022-23 compared to 2021-22, however following an increase in cycling during the pandemic, this was still 16% higher than 2019.