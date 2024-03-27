Emmerdale boss Kate Brooks to swap Woolpack for Rovers as she joins Corrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emmerdale boss Kate Brooks to swap Woolpack for Rovers as she joins Corrie

By Press Association
The Rovers Return Inn has been at the heart of many of Coronation Street’s most memorable moments (ITV/PA)
Emmerdale boss Kate Brooks will swap the Woolpack for the Rovers as she takes over as the new producer of Coronation Street.

She will begin her new role in April, replacing acting producer Verity MacLeod, who stepped up from Coronation Street’s assistant producer during the recruitment process.

Former Corrie chief Iain MacLeod is now ITV’s executive producer for continuing drama.

Brooks, from Liverpool, has been at the helm of Emmerdale, alongside Laura Shaw, since 2018.

She previously served as story producer at Coronation Street, joining in 2012 and working on some of the soap’s most memorable storylines including Hayley’s death, who killed Tina, the arrival of Phelan and his subsequent abuse of Anna, Jenny’s return, Steve’s depression and the mini-bus crash.

Brooks said: “I’ve had a wonderful time working on Emmerdale and I feel immensely proud to be part of a team that has achieved such great success over the past eight years.

“I’ve absolutely loved my time on the show and I’ve had the privilege of working with such a hugely talented and hard-working bunch of people, who also happen to be the loveliest, too.

SHOWBIZ Emmerdale/Woolpack
Emmerdale’s The Woolpack (PA)

“Both professionally and personally, Emmerdale has given me so much more than I ever could have imagined, and for that I shall be eternally grateful.

“Thanks Emmerdale, it’s been an absolute pleasure.”

Speaking about her new role, she said: “Corrie has lit up my living-room since I was a kid, so to be asked to produce a show I’ve revered for such a long time is the ultimate ‘pinch me’ moment.

“I’ve adored the show from across the Pennines and have consistently been in awe of the talent on display, both on and off the screen.

“It truly is a special show and I endeavour to take great care to ensure that it continues to thrive as we head into the next chapter. Coronation Street has, and always will be, part of my DNA, and I can’t wait to get stuck in.”