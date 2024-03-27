Theresa May’s tumultuous period as PM to be explored in ITV documentary

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Theresa May’s tumultuous period as PM to be explored in ITV documentary

By Press Association
Theresa May was PM for three years (Yui Mok/PA)
Theresa May’s years as prime minister during a tumultuous period in British politics are to be explored in a new ITV documentary.

The programme, with a working title of Theresa May: The Accidental PM, will chart her rise through the political ranks from being elected as an MP in 1997 to taking over from David Cameron following his resignation after the Brexit referendum in 2016.

ITV said the project will offer “unique access” to the former prime minister and will include “the most frank and revealing account of her period in office”.

Former prime minister Theresa May stands with her husband Philip outside 10 Downing Street (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The programme will explore what it was like to be a female prime minister, after she became the second in history following Margaret Thatcher who served from 1979 to 1990.

Delving into Mrs May’s three-year premiership, it will document how she came to power in 2016, the snap general election of 2017 leading to a hung Parliament, the Government’s Brexit negotiations, as well as the votes of no confidence and the rejection of her draft EU withdrawal agreements.

It will also cover the Grenfell disaster, the Windrush scandal and her relationship with former US president Donald Trump as well as her life after Downing Street as an outspoken backbencher.

Earlier this month she announced she was standing down as MP for Maidenhead after a 27-year parliamentary career.

The documentary will feature clips of her at home with husband Phillip, rarely seen archive footage and insights into the knock-on effects of her premiership on politics in following years.

Former home secretary Suella Braverman, Tory peer Gavin Barwell and Amber Rudd, who served as home secretary in Mrs May’s cabinet, are among the key advisers and politicians who will feature in the documentary.

Theresa May took over from David Cameron as prime minister following his resignation after the Brexit referendum in 2016 (Steve Parsons/PA)

The documentary will be produced and directed by Sam Collyns and executive produced by Neil Grant and Adam Wishart.

Mr Grant, executive producer for The Slate Works, said: “Theresa May has never given access like this before.

“Full, frank and revelatory, this is a rare insight into power and politics at a time of turmoil, turbulence and betrayal.”

The controller of current affairs for ITV, Tom Giles, said: “We wanted to produce a film that not only provides a vivid insight into a tumultuous period of recent British history, with ramifications that are still continuing, but that explores a woman who became a leading figure in British politics in over a quarter of a century as MP, party chairman, home secretary and prime minister.”