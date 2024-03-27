British man dies in skiing accident at French resort By Press Association March 27 2024, 12:16pm March 27 2024, 12:16pm Share British man dies in skiing accident at French resort Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/news/uk-world/4933260/british-man-dies-in-skiing-accident-at-french-resort/ Copy Link A British man has been killed in a skiing accident in the resort of Avoriaz in France (Matthew Williams-Ellis Travel Photography/Alamy/PA) A British man has been killed in a skiing accident in France. The man, who is yet to be identified, died while on a trip to the resort of Avoriaz, Morzine, on Tuesday. According to French media, he struck a tree at high speed after swerving to avoid a group of people at around 3pm local time. Despite attempts by the mountain rescue team to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead at the scene. A spokesman for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said: “We are supporting the family of a British man who died in France and are in contact with the local authorities.” Avoriaz is considered a top skiing destination and is one of 13 ski resorts in the Portes du Soleil region.