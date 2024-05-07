BP profits miss forecasts as it plans £1.6bn cost-cutting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BP profits miss forecasts as it plans £1.6bn cost-cutting

By Press Association
Earnings dropped at BP over the first quarter of 2024 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Energy giant BP has revealed lower-than-expected profits in the face of lower energy prices and weaker refining margins than this time last year.

The London-listed company also revealed plans to deliver two billion dollars (£1.6 billion) extra in cost savings by 2026.

BP said that underlying replacement cost profit, its preferred measure, was 2.7 billion US dollars (£2.2 billion) in the first quarter, down from 4.9 billion dollars (£3.9 billion) a year earlier.

BP financials
BP chief executive Murray Auchincloss (BP/PA)

Profits came in below forecasts of almost 2.9 billion dollars for the period.

Lower profits were blamed on lower oil and gas prices, the impact of an outage at its Whiting refinery and weaker fuel margins,

However, it said this was partly offset by reduced levels of turnaround activity and stronger oil trading.

BP said on Monday that it will push forward with further cost-cutting, with plans to reduce costs by 2 billion dollars (£1.6 billion) by 2026 compared with levels from 2023.

Bosses at the company said it would look to digital and supply chain improvements in order to find savings.

The company said it will continue to hand more cash to shareholders despite the fall in profits, announcing a new 1.75 billion dollar (£1.4 billion) share buyback.

Murray Auchincloss, BP’s chief executive, said: “We’ve delivered another resilient quarter financially and continued to make progress on our strategy.

“Oil production was up and our Ace (Azeri Central East) platform in the Caspian is now producing.

“We are simplifying and reducing complexity across BP and plan to deliver at least two billion dollars of cash cost savings by the end of 2026 through high grading our portfolio, digital transformation, supply chain efficiencies and global capability hubs.”

Stuart Lamont, investment manager at RBC Brewin Dolphin, said: “As with Shell last week, investors were looking for reassurance from BP on production volumes and capital discipline.

“However, BP has missed profit expectations on the back of lower gas prices, weaker margins, and operational outages.

“The extension to the share buyback programme and maintained dividend will, nevertheless, provide shareholders with some solace.”

Alice Harrison, head of fossil fuel campaigns at Global Witness, said: “Instead of helping to rebuild Ukraine, ease the burden of high bills or support countries suffering from the climate crisis, BP is making the rich richer.

“And this will continue to be the case until we make the urgent switch to a clean energy system.”

It comes a week after rival Shell reported better-than-expected earnings over its first quarter of the year.

Elsewhere in the energy sector, Saudi Arabian oil giant Aramco also reported a fall in earnings for the latest quarter on Monday.