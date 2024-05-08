John Wood Group rebuffs takeover offer from Dubai-based rival Sidara

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John Wood Group rebuffs takeover offer from Dubai-based rival Sidara

By Press Association
John Wood Group provides engineering services for oil and gas infrastructure, among other businesses (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)
John Wood Group provides engineering services for oil and gas infrastructure, among other businesses (Andrew Milligan/PA Wire)

Engineering firm John Wood Group said it has turned down a £1.42 billion buyout offer by Dubai-based rival Sidara on Wednesday.

The FTSE 250 firm, which provides oilfield and engineering services, said in a stock market update that it had rejected the offer because it “undervalued Wood and its future prospects”.

The offer of 205p per share represented a 35.5% premium on Wood’s closing price when it was made on April 30.

Earlier in the morning, a report that Sidara was weighing a bid, first reported by Bloomberg, sent John Wood Group shares soaring by as much as 26%.

Shares in the Scottish company were trading 15% up in the afternoon after the response.

Sidara has until 5pm on June 5 to submit an offer, John Wood Group said.

“The board carefully considered the proposal, together with its financial advisers, and concluded that it fundamentally undervalued Wood and its future prospects. Accordingly, the board rejected the proposal unanimously,” the company said.

“There can be no certainty that any offer will be made for the company, nor as to the terms of any such offer, should one be made.”

John Wood Group was also the subject of a buyout approach by private equity firm Apollo last year, worth £1.68 billion, or 240p per share, which it also rejected.

Wood provides consultation, management and engineering services for the oil and mining sector, with operations in more than 60 countries.

However, it has focused more heavily on its sustainable business of late, which helps companies with decarbonisation and the energy transition.

It comes after hedge fund and activist shareholder Sparta Capital Management urged the engineering giant to consider selling itself in a letter last month.

Wood Group’s future “could be best supported by different owners, and we urge you to undertake a strategic review and explore the best way to maximise shareholder value, including a sale of the company”, the letter said.